BAYONNE, NJ (CBSNewYork) — Flames and heavy smoke ripped through three buildings in Bayonne, New Jersey overnight, killing at least one person.

The four-alarm fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at 36th and Broadway and then spread to the neighboring buildings.

4th Alarm 36th and Bway. Anyone affected by smoke should close windows. All people are asked to avoid the blocks around this scene. pic.twitter.com/ahvM63XMta — Bayonne OEM (@Bayonne_OEM) June 20, 2018

Someone walking by on the street initially called 911, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Most of the people who live inside the buildings were asleep when they said they started smelling smoke and rushed to get out.

“Oh my God, I could hardly see. I don’t know how I made it downstairs,” victim Nancy Heymer said. “I just had to do it.”

Fire officials say the woman who died in the fire was found in the building where the fire is believed to have started.

“It’s not under control,” Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. “There’s a lot of hidden fire within the walls and also in the contents. Right now, the buildings are too dangerous for our firefighters to enter so this is a defensive operation.”

Sixteen people were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.