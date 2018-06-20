MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A court appearance is expected Wednesday for two drivers charged in connection with a crash on Long Island that killed a newly engaged couple.

Rahmel Watkins, 35, faces several charges including manslaughter after authorities said his car crashed into another vehicle on the Nassau Expressway in April. Another driver, 25-year-old Zakiyyah Steward, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated.

The chain-reaction crash killed 21-year-old Yisroel Levin and 20-year-old Elisheva Kaplan. They were going to be married this summer.

Their families are expected to be in court for Wednesday’s hearing.