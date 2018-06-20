ROSELLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Charges are pending against a homeowner after police discovered more than 40 dogs living in inhumane conditions in his house.

Investigators were forced to wear full hazardous materials suits to search the home in Roselle. They called the living conditions “unsanitary and inhumane.”

Investigators said the dogs were forced to live inside for an undetermined amount of time. The ages, breeds and sizes of the dogs varies widely.

The Roselle Police Department and the Roselle Board of Health searched the home of Evelio J. Calderon on June 14.

Police said Calderon will be charged with multiple criminal offenses.

Several dogs were treated for injuries including malnourishment and open sores. Most of the dogs are expected to survive despite the conditions.