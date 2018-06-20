NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the retrial of former New York Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam.

The two were convicted in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. Dean Skelos, a 70-year-old Republican, was sentenced to five years in prison. His son got 6½ years. But neither served time.

Prosecutors said the once-powerful politician badgered companies that needed his political sway to funnel more than $300,000 to his son through consulting work and a no-show job.

A new trial was ordered by a federal appeals court in Manhattan after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the law regarding public corruption. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is likely to last a month.

