JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A softball mom is accused of striking a police officer who tried to keep her off a field.

It happened at the Lakeside Fields in Jefferson Township, New Jersey, where police say 41-year-old Christina Baumann was harassing a coach during a game.

An officer was called to the scene and asked Baumann to stay in her car, but says she refused.

“Initially there wasn’t gonna be any arrest,” Police Captain Joseph Kratzel said. “It was just basically asking her to leave but at that point when he asked her to leave it was defying trespass.”

Kratzel says Baumann then struck the officer when he tried to place her under arrest.

She’s facing several charges and has been banned from attending any further games.