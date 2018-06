NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Air travelers at some TSA checkpoints will face new restrictions on “powder-based” items in carry-on luggage.

Under the guidelines, travelers will be allowed to carry up to 12 ounces of powder or what would fit in an average soda can.

More than that will require a passenger to get additional screening and have the powder placed in checked baggage.

The policy will be implemented at all TSA checkpoints beginning June 30th.