NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza released a plan Wednesday to diversify middle schools on the Upper West Side and South Harlem.

The plan will prioritize 25 percent of seats in each middle school in District 3 for low-income, lower-performing students who apply.

Those students would be selected by a mix of their course grades, state test scores and free lunch eligibility. The remaining 75 percent of seats are open to all students.

“Students benefit from integrated schools and I applaud the District 3 community on taking this step to integrate their middle schools,” Carranza said in a statement. “I hope what we’re announcing in District 3 will be a model for other districts to integrate schools across the City, and I look forward to working with parents and educators as we implement this plan and strengthen middle schools across the district.”

The plan goes into effect for students entering sixth grade in 2019.

