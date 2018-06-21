By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

Expect a prettier afternoon around the area, though a few clouds will linger longer across our southeast communities. And it will feel pretty good for the first day of summer at a near-seasonable 84°.

It’s a quiet night with perhaps a few more clouds towards daybreak. As for temps, they’ll fall into the mid 60s again.

High pressure will battle our next approaching system tomorrow. This will give us a balance of sun and clouds in the city, while northeast suburbs see more sun and southwest suburbs see more clouds. It will be cooler, too, with highs only in the mid 70s.

As for Saturday, expect even more clouds with a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm. Highs that day will remain below normal in the 70s.