NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than a dozen alleged gang members were arrested this week in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in connection with multiple shootings.

Officials say they used a unique code to disguise talk of gun violence over the phone.

Surveillance video from July 8, 2017 at the Kings Plaza Mall shows the chaos that followed after police said a suspected gang member opened fire on rival gang members. Police said only a single round went off, because the gun jammed.

“In today’s day and age of terrorism and all the concerns, this locked down Kings Plaza Mall for several hours, the area, the community around it was impacted,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Thursday.

The district attorney said the men seen on camera during that incident are among the 18 alleged members of the Martense Beverly Bosses gang that were arrested this week. They range in age from 16 to 21 and include young women.

They faces charges ranging from murder to weapons offenses related to eight shootings, including two murders.

The Brooklyn DA says the alleged gang members spoke in code, using basketball terminology to discuss shootings, Gainer reported.

“They spoke about a scorecard, which is really a tally of who was up in the number of shootings,” said Gonzalez. “When they shot at a rival gang member, if they missed, they would call it an air ball. When a gang member was in jail, they talked about them being bench warmers.”

Other code included “who the point guard? who the shooting guard?” “make sure when y’all play ball I’m there,” and “y’all think watching tournaments is free?”

“Whatever game the defendants through they were playing, that game is over now,” Gonzalez said.

Officials said this particular gang has about 60 members and they believe the 18 arrested were the most violent.

The district attorney said the suspect also face conspiracy charges and could be sentenced to 25 years behind bars.