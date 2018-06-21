NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say three men were shot in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx this morning, and two suspects are being sought.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 a.m. Thursday happening near the corner of Castle Hill and Randall avenues.

The NYPD says all three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were listed in critical condition.

BREAKING: 3 people shot in the Bronx on Castle Hill Avenue. Conditions of wounded unclear. Police say so far no arrests and they are looking for 2 men who took off on foot. Unclear if all 3 victims were intended targets. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/VcLjqJ1GmO — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) June 21, 2018

According to police, two men who fled on foot are suspected to be involved in the shooting.

Police have yet to release further information about the three victims.