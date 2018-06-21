NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are looking for two suspects after a subway rider was dragged and beaten during a robbery in the Bronx.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday at the Pelham Parkway/White Plains Road station.

Police said it all started when a woman seen on the video asked a 61-year-old man for money. When the man walked past her and continued up the stairs, police said another man followed the victim and then punched him in the face and dragged him down the stairs.

That’s when police said both suspects began punching the victim, trying to take his bag. Eventually, a passerby intervened and police said the two fled with $20 the man took from the victim’s pocket.

The victim was taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.