NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Students at one Brooklyn school had an out-of-this-world experience on Thursday.

Children at PS 254 Drag Hammarskjold School talked to two astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel spoke with the students through a live stream.

“We’re trying to understand the planet we live on and how to improve life on Earth,” Arnold told the kids.

Students were also able to ask questions during the 20-minute session.

They asked about various topics including how gravity impacts the astronauts, how they cope with being so far from family and friends and even how they eat and digest food in space.

The session was in collaboration with NASA and designed to get students interested in subjects like science, technology and engineering.