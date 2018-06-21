BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — With Thursday being the first day of summer, kids are getting out of school and new summer toys are on the shelves.

While some of these toys may seem harmless a consumer watchdog group has issued warnings on a number of the fun warm weather gadgets.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H. released a list of 10 questionable toys including water balloon slingshots and lawn darts.

The group says the list represents many different types of hazards that parents can encounter not just in the summer months, but year round.

W.A.T.C.H.’S “Top 10 Summer Safety Traps” For 2018:

Water balloon slingshots Lawn darts Low riding wheeled toys Backyard in-ground and above-ground pools All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) Toys with small parts Shallow water (baby pools, garden buckets, pool covers) Backyard water slides High-powered water guns Bounces houses and backyard trampolines

The group says more than 2.5 million American children are injured each summer. It says many of those accidents are preventable.

Last summer, the organization singled out fidget spinners — those popular plastic and metal toys that users spin around a finger — saying they pose a choking hazard.

