MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Mineola man is facing multiple charges after police say he allegedly abused a toy poodle.

Peter Granath was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges including criminal mischief.

Police said the dog, Layla, suffered a concussion, multiple rib fractures and other injuries.

“We have no tolerance for animal abuse in Nassau County because we know that those who abuse defenseless animals often harm people as well,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

According to police, Granath had been renting a basement bedroom of a home in Mineola for a month when the homeowners noticed unexplainable injuries to their dog. Back in March the family rushed the dog to the vet when they noticed her in serious distress.

Granath was allegedly the only person who had access to Layla during that day.

Vet bills for the injuries totaled more than $6,000. Granath no longer lives in the home.