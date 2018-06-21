Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Nassau County Health Department is advising people not to swim at 18 beaches Thursday due to storm water runoff from heavy rainfall.
Officials say the runoff could elevate bacteria levels in the ocean. The beaches impacted are:
- Centre Island Sound in Bayville
- Creek Club in Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound in Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach in Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach in Bayville
- Stehli Beach in Bayville
- Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing
- Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach in Island Park
- Merrick Estates Civic Association in Merrick
- Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa
Health officials say the advisory will be lifted at 9 a.m. Friday unless there is more heavy rainfall or elevated bacteria levels are detected in water samples.
In addition, officials say Biltmore Beach in Massapequa is closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.
For more information, click here.