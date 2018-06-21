MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Nassau County Health Department is advising people not to swim at 18 beaches Thursday due to storm water runoff from heavy rainfall.

Officials say the runoff could elevate bacteria levels in the ocean. The beaches impacted are:

Centre Island Sound in Bayville

Creek Club in Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound in Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove

Ransom Beach in Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach in Bayville

Stehli Beach in Bayville

Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing

Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway

Island Park Beach in Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association in Merrick

Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa

Health officials say the advisory will be lifted at 9 a.m. Friday unless there is more heavy rainfall or elevated bacteria levels are detected in water samples.

In addition, officials say Biltmore Beach in Massapequa is closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.

