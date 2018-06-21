NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Separate subway issues are snarling the commute on multiple lines Thursday morning.

The MTA says B, D, F and M trains are all running with extensive delays following an earlier signal problem at 34th Street-Herald Square.

B, D, F and M train service has resumed with extensive delays following an earlier signal problem at 34 St-Herald Sq.https://t.co/VJzNGLELDM — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 21, 2018

In a separate issue, there are also delays on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines because the MTA says a train’s brakes were activated at Franklin Avenue. Crews are investigating the cause.

Northbound 2 and 3 trains are running express from Franklin Av to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr because a train's brakes were activated at Franklin Av and we are investigating the cause.

Expect delays on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 21, 2018

In addition, Hudson Yards-bounds 7 trains are delayed because a train’s brakes were automatically activated and crews are looking into the cause of that incident at Times Square-42nd Street.

Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains are running with delays because a train's brakes were automatically activated and we are investigating the cause at Times Sq-42 St. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 21, 2018

For more information, click here.