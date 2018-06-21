Filed Under:Local TV, MTA, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Separate subway issues are snarling the commute on multiple lines Thursday morning.

The MTA says B, D, F and M trains are all running with extensive delays following an earlier signal problem at 34th Street-Herald Square.

In a separate issue, there are also delays on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines because the MTA says a train’s brakes were activated at Franklin Avenue. Crews are investigating the cause.

In addition, Hudson Yards-bounds 7 trains are delayed because a train’s brakes were automatically activated and crews are looking into the cause of that incident at Times Square-42nd Street.

