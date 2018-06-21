NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman who was hit by falling debris when a ceiling collapsed inside a subway station Wednesday says “it could have killed someone.”

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Borough Hall station.

“I start feeling stuff hitting the back of my head and my shoulders. Then all of a sudden, it’s over,” the victim, 27-year-old Molly Scott, told CBS2’s Ali Bauman in an exclusive interview.

She said she was just waiting for the 5 train. Now, she has a concussion.

Police said Scott was hit by a 10×10 piece of plaster.

She said she was lucky a lighting fixture shielded her from worse.

“If I had been in a slightly different location, I might not be talking to you,” she said.

Scott, who just graduated from Yale University with a PhD in molecular biology last month, said she knew the subways were in disrepair.

“They’re in bad shape. But because you’re so used to seeing it, you don’t realize, ‘oh you know, it might fall on my head,’” she said.

She considers herself lucky but still wants to know how this could happen.

“What bothers me is some little kid could be going to school tomorrow, and some ceiling could drop on their head and they could die,” she said.

Scott said she isn’t looking for anyone’s pity and doesn’t plan to file any lawsuits, but she does want this to be a wake-up call for lawmakers and the MTA.

“To me, it screams, ‘we have to invest money in this.’ It’s going to be real money and it’s going to be painful, but it has to happen,” she said.

She hopes the repairs are made before anyone else gets hurt.