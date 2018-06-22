Morning!

A cloudy start is on the horizon for most of us to begin our Friday. Temps start off in the 60s. There might be more brightening on the east end, but generally, don’t expect too much sun.

That will be the rule of the day as some clouds erode the dry air in place. Thanks to high pressure offshore, the day should remain mostly dry. Today’s high: a comfortable 74-79°. After 8pm tonight, all bets are off as showers rapidly approach during the dark hours.

Saturday is looking wet, but not “washed out”. Sunday is better & hotter. G