Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Morning!

nu tu weekend planner3 6/22 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A cloudy start is on the horizon for most of us to begin our Friday. Temps start off in the 60s. There might be more brightening on the east end, but generally, don’t expect too much sun.

jl beach and mountain 2 day1 6/22 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

That will be the rule of the day as some clouds erode the dry air in place. Thanks to high pressure offshore, the day should remain mostly dry. Today’s high: a comfortable 74-79°. After 8pm tonight, all bets are off as showers rapidly approach during the dark hours.

nu tu 7day auto11 6/22 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday is looking wet, but not “washed out”. Sunday is better & hotter. G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch