By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

High pressure will gradually lose its grip this afternoon while low pressure approaches from our south and west.

That said, a stray shower is possible late this afternoon, but for the most part, we’ll stay dry. As for our temps, it will be more of a struggle today with the added cloud cover and east wind — low to mid 70s or so.

The likelihood of showers and drizzle goes up tonight, so keep an umbrella handy. Outside of that, expect mainly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with temps falling into the mid and low 60s.

Expect some morning showers and drizzle tomorrow with perhaps a little break into the afternoon; showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible into tomorrow night. Temperatures will remain below normal, too, with highs only in the low 70s.

As for Sunday, warm and humid conditions return withe the possibility of a late day thunderstorm.