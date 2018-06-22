NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was attacked by a man who forced his way inside her home and attempted to rape her in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building in the area of Meeker Avenue and Kingsland Avenue.

Police said a man knocked on a 37-year-old woman’s door and asked for someone named Jeffrey. When she opened it, police said he forced his way in and pushed her into the bedroom, telling the woman he had a knife in his bag before demanding she perform a sex act on him.

That’s when she punched the man in the groin and tried to get away, but police said he tackled her and tried to take off her dress.

Police said the victim screamed and was hit with the back of her door, lacerating her head, before the suspect took off.

Andre Jean-Louis, the building’s superintendent, said he came out from around the block to crime scene tape and an ambulance parked outside as the victim was being treated.

“There was two cops standing on the corner. I said, ‘What happened?’ They said there was a home invasion,” he told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “She was bleeding but they already had the bandage on her head.”

Jean-Louis said she was crying when she told him what happened.

“She said, ‘I don’t know — I don’t know where this guy came from.’ Then she asked me to look out for her son because he was coming home from school,” he said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Detectives are now posting flyers all over the neighborhood.

“For someone living in this building, it kinda feels like my worst nightmare coming true,” said neighbor Paige Speidel.

“It’s traumatizing and it does make me angry,” said resident Madeline Dockery.

Police have released surveillance images of a man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.