NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video of a person of interest who they say is wanted in connection with a triple fatal shooting in the Bronx.

It happened Thursday morning in the area of Castle Hill Avenue and Randall Avenue in the Castle Hill section.

Police say 33-year-old Mustafa Tarver and 33-year-old Christopher Alleyne were shot in the head. Police say they appear to have been the intended targets.

A 45-year-old woman, Arileida Jimenez, was shot in the torso, police said. She was believed to an innocent bystander.

“First I heard six shots, at least six shots, and then one of the guys that got shot he ran right passed me and as soon as he got to the deli sign, that deli sign right there, he collapsed,” said witness Ray Capo.

Another witness, who is a waitress nearby and also a trained EMT, said she heard the gunshots and ran outside to help. She said one of the victims came in to use their restroom moments before the gunfire erupted.

“Young lady that was under the car, I thought she was crying,” she said. “She was lifeless. She wasn’t moving.”

Meanwhile, people in the area took cover to save themselves.

“I ducked behind that because I didn’t know if the guy was going to come running and shooting next to me,” said Capo.

All three victims were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

“I hear that it was my friend,” said Bronx resident Ava Flores. “He’s like a son to me. I always told him to stay away from everything. It’s sad and ugly.”

WANTED: Help us ID the male in this video wanted in connection to the shooting deaths of 3 people near Castle Hill Ave/Randall Ave #Bronx at 9:44 am on Thursday, June 21. Share any info that you have- ☎️ #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7lWLLJu6TO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 22, 2018

Police say they are now trying to identify a man who was seen on surveillance footage running down the street. They say he is wanted for questioning in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.