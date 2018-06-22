FLORAL PARK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island Rail Road platform is run down with holes, cracks and chunks of concrete all over the place.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan demanded answers from the agency’s president Friday.

“It’s disgraceful,” resident Kathy Keenan said.

She said she’s reluctant to allow her grandchildren to board an LIRR train in their hometown of Floral Park. She fears they could trip on the rubble and fall onto the tracks, or even down onto the street.

A commuter first alerted CBS2 to the danger. McLogan went to see for herself and found loose concrete that could be moved with her shoe or picked up in her hands.

Business owner Ann Corbett has been collecting the fallen debris in a box.

“It could kill them,” said Corbett.

Chunks of cement, stones, railroad ties and more have dropped down adjacent to her office.

“These items are pretty heavy and dangerous,” said Corbett. “People are afraid that they’re are going to get hit or struck by one of these things.”

School children said their parents tell them to avoid walking under the tracks.

There seems to be some netting, but it isn’t catching everything, McLogan reported. Rust is evident and pillars are chipping, too.

“It takes them a long time to do any maintenance work here on the station,” resident John Keenan said.

Handicapped and elderly riders said they can’t negotiate the steps.

So, Floral Park commuters have a message for the new LIRR president: Please fix the platform and install an elevator before focusing on a third track project.

LIRR President Phil Eng responded, saying materials for an elevator are being ordered and more action.

“I’ve asked the team to go right out, and they’re immediately look at the situation,” he told McLogan. “If there’s any issues that need to be addressed, we will take care of them.”

Commuters said the conductors are polite and doing their best, but safety remains a concern. One mom worried that with the obsolete open railing, her toddler could easily slip through.