TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey health officials want to warn the public about possible measles exposure in Burlington and Camden counties.

The health department said a patient developed symptoms after traveling internationally and may have exposed others at the following locations between June 12 and 17:

LifeTime Mount Laurel, 3939 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

June 12 between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

June 13 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

June 14 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

June 15 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Cooper University Family & Community Medical Center in Camden, 1865 Harrison Ave. Camden, NJ, 08105 on June 14 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Virtua Express Urgent Care – Moorestown, 401 Young Ave, Suite 108, Moorestown, NJ, 08057 on June 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Virtua Marlton Hospital, 90 Brick Rd, Marlton, NJ, 08053 on June 17 between 8:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Officials said Virtua is in the process of contacting people who may have been exposed at its facilities.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. If infected, you could develop symptoms as late as July 11.

Officials recommend you call your health care provider before visiting a medical office or emergency department to protect other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

