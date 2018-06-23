NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say three teenage girls were victimized by a man after a Broadway show Friday night.

Investigators released an image of a man they say made inappropriate sexual contact with the girls just after 11 p.m. outside the Broadhurst Theater following a production of Anastasia.

Police say the man touched groped a 15-year-old girl under her dress before inappropriately pressing against a 16-year-old and 19-year-old.

He then fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

None of the victims required medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as an approximately 5’7″ tall, 215 pound white man in his 50s with brown eyes and balding grey hair. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap and a blue and yellow striped polo shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.