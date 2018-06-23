NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the lookout for an alleged serial groper in Brooklyn they say hunts for his victims while riding a motorized scooter.

Two separate women say the man rode up to them in Greenpoint this month, got off the scooter, and touched them inappropriately.

Investigators say the latest incident happened Thursday near McGuinness Boulevard and Meserole Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.