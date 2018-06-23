Filed Under:Local TV, Queens, Queens Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Saturday after a 70-year-old man was stabbed to death in Queens.

Police were called to the home just before 10 p.m. by the victim, who authorities have identified as George Bartoli.

Sources tell CBS2 Bartoli was stabbed multiple times inside his home in Queens Village.

He managed to make it outside, where investigators say they found him laying in his driveway.

Medics rushed Bartoli to Long Island Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made.

