NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in lower Manhattan late Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. outside the Smith Houses on Madison Street.

Investigators say the shooter and the two victims got in some sort of dispute and a 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

That victim is listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

A 24-year-old woman was also shot and taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.