Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After cloudy morning, we’re expecting some breaks of sun this afternoon. Still mostly cloudy, but a big improvement from yesterday! Temps will be much warmer with a SW flow developing, topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Some scattered showers and storms will arrive as we head into this evening. Not everyone will see them, but they’ll be swinging through from NW to SE as a cold front moves through. After an early chance, skies gradually clear overnight.

For Monday, just beautiful! Sunny skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s… right where we should be for this time of year. The nice stretch continues through midweek, before the humidity returns and we heat things up starting Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!