NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man police say cut off his wife’s arm during a domestic dispute in Brooklyn has been captured near the northern border of the United States.

Yong Lu, 35, was arrested in the Niagra Falls areas late Saturday night, according to the New York Police Department.

Great job by @NYPDDetectives Regional Fugitive Task Force who apprehended Yong Yu tonight in the Niagra Falls area. #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/pD2iHpTQgN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 24, 2018

Police say the incident happened just after noon Thursday near 55th Street and 5th Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said they found the 35-year-old woman with her right arm severed just above the elbow. Police said she also lost two fingers from her other hand in the attack.

Police said the victim’s husband fled the scene.