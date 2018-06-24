MOSCOW (CBS Sports) — The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia continues with Group F running into nail-biting chaos.

England Wins Over Panama, 6-1

England has booked a ticket into the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia after demolishing Panama, 6-1, on Sunday. Combined with Belgium’s win on Saturday, the Three Lions have assured a spot into the knockout stage, and now all that’s left is to decide is who finishes first in the group.

England took a 5-0 lead into halftime and picked up a hat trick from Harry Kane and a double from John Stones. The match also featured a wonderful and historic moment as Panama scored its first World Cup goal, and fans celebrated like the team had just won the tournament.

In the end, a near-perfect result for England. 6-0 would have given them the edge over Belgium on goal differential, but it’s still going to come down to the final match. As for Panama, two losses don’t feel good, but getting a goal is one of the best moments in the national team’s history and will give them a little boost as it tries to win their finale against Tunisia.

Senegal, Japan Draw At 2-2

Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 on Sunday at the World Cup, leaving the door open for Colombia and Poland to get firmly back into the battle for a spot in the round of 16. In a result that does little for either side, Japan got a late goal from Keisuke Honda to earn a point and remain atop of Group H, regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s Colombia-Poland match.

Senegal looked on its way to the three points after a goal in the 71st minute by Moussa Wague, but it was not meant to be in what was a highly-entertaining match. The African side got off to a fast start, scoring 11 minutes in thanks to a fortunate bounce off Sadio Mane.

