NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into nearly a dozen homes in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released this surveillance video of the suspect in action.

They say in April he forced open a back window of a Bath Beach home.

Once inside he stole cash and a woman’s purse.

He’s also accused of breaking in through the back door of a home in Gravesend last December.

Investigators say between last august and April he’s stolen jewelry and more than $10,000 in cash.