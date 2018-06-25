By Bree Guy & Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologists/Weather Producers

Good Monday morning folks! We are on our way to a beautiful day after a nice overnight clearing.

We’ll start out the morning with temps in the upper 60’s and will reach a high of 82 this afternoon. Humidity will drop significantly so it will be much more comfortable. There will also be a nice breeze as winds will be between 10-15 mph.

It will be a mostly clear and sunny day. This trend will continue throughout most of the week. The only hiccup will be on Thursday but it won’t be a complete wash out.