By Bree Guy & Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologists/Weather Producers

Good Monday morning folks! We are on our way to a beautiful day after a nice overnight clearing.
We’ll start out the morning with temps in the upper 60’s and will reach a high of 82 this afternoon. Humidity will drop significantly so it will be much more comfortable. There will also be a nice breeze as winds will be between 10-15 mph.
It will be a mostly clear and sunny day. This trend will continue throughout most of the week. The only hiccup will be on Thursday but it won’t be a complete wash out.

The end of week will also be the start of high pressure moving into the area which will produce sweltering summer-time temperatures.

Get ready for the heat! Enjoy the day!

