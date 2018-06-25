By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

High pressure is in control today, so feel free to leave the umbrella — unless you need it for some shade! And speaking of shade, you may need to take some because the UV’s at a 9 today. Don’t forget to protect that skin!

Expect a moonlit sky tonight with generally lighter winds around the area. As for temps, they’ll dip into the 60s and 50s with some 40s across our northwest suburbs.

Tomorrow will feature another round of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. It will be a few degrees cooler, too, with highs in the upper 70s.

And looking ahead to Wednesday, we’ll see an increase in clouds, but any wet weather should hold off until at least the evening hours. Highs that day will fall a little short of normal in the 70s and low 80s.