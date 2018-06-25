NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is set to be arraigned Monday in last week’s stabbing death of a 15-year-old Bronx boy.

The suspect has been identified by police as 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez. He faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault. He was walked out of the 48th precinct station house late Sunday night, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

INTERIM UPDATE: We have made arrests regarding the murder of 15-yr-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. Confirmed details to follow. This is still an active investigation. Your tips have been invaluable! Please keep them coming. 800-577-TIPS. #justiceforjunior #GangFreeBronx pic.twitter.com/pODqvYqZlX — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 24, 2018

There were cheers and relief Sunday as word quickly spread that police made arrests in connection with the death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior.

“Thank God they caught him,” his mother, Leandra Feliz said. “They have to pay — what they did to my son. My son was innocent.”

“Oh my God, I’m so happy,” the victim’s sister-in-law, Ione Guitierrez-Feliz said. “We are so grateful they’re caught.”

Police said the teen was killed Wednesday when a group of men dragged Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega on Bathgate Avenue and 183rd Street and then stabbed him in the neck.

Authorities said the teen was able to run to Saint Barnabus Hospital, where he later died.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, sources say another man was taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey. In total, sources say police have picked up five men who investigators say are all alleged gang members.

But police say the victim was not affiliated with any gang. One relative who did want to identified said an alleged gang member sent an apology on Snapchat.

“They’re just saying it wasn’t for Junior, it was somebody else but they confused them and they said sorry and they apologize and they send their condolences,” the relative said. “But he’s gone. That doesn’t change anything.”

His family says the teen had big dreams of one day joining the NYPD. They have opened a GoFundMe account titled “Justice for Junior” that has now raised more than $150,000.

A memorial service is set to be held later Monday.