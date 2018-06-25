NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Legendary New York radio disc jockey and Long Island native Dan Ingram has died at the age of 83.

Called by the National Radio Hall of Fame “a radio pioneer and considered by some to be the best Top 40 DJ of all time,” Ingram began five decades of broadcasting starting at small stations in New York and Connecticut before moving to jobs in Dallas and St. Louis.

In 1961, Ingram returned to broadcasting in New York at WABC-FM and later joined WCBS-FM where he worked until his retirement in 2003.

He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2007.

“One of the funniest DJs ever,” recalled Ken Foote, director of programming at CBS DFW. “Best known for his quick wit, fast pace, and ability to ‘talk up’ or presell a song so that you didn’t tune out. Great satire as well.”

“Ingram was the master of the ‘talk-up,’ speaking over the introduction and finishing his thoughts at the exact moment the lyrics started,” wrote All Access Music Group on their website. “(He) established himself as the leading rock radio personality in North America.”