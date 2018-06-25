NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say no charges will be filed in a Brooklyn hit-and-run that left a little girl dead.

Investigators say the 4-year-old girl was riding a pink scooter on the sidewalk on Hart Street in Bushwick Sunday when her shoe fell off.

Her mother bent down to put it back as police say a woman driving a black SUV was backing out of a laundromat parking spot and didn’t see the child or her mother and hit both of them before driving off.

Officers caught up with the driver about two blocks away.

People from the neighborhood say they’ve complained about the laundromat parking lot before. Cars have no driveway access to the street, forcing people to drive onto the sidewalk to park.

The Department of Transportation says it will look at any possible safety enhancement in the area.