NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Yankees announced on Monday catcher Gary Sanchez is headed to the disabled after pulling up while running out a double-play grounder Sunday at Tampa Bay.

The team recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Following Sunday’s game Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez hurt his right groin/hip abductor and “it’s probably going to be a DL situation.”

Sanchez was injured in the 10th inning. He slowly walked back to the dugout and was replaced defensively by Austin Romine.

“What can I say?” Sanchez said through a translator. “That’s the way baseball is sometimes. Now I’m just hoping it’s not a long time.”

Sanchez underwent an MRI exam Monday, where doctors discovered he suffered a right groin strain. It wasn’t immediately clear how much time he would miss.

The 25-year-old Sanchez went 0 for 4 in the 7-6, 12-inning loss. He’s hitting only .190 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, a season after he made the AL All-Star team while batting .278 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 50-25 heading into Monday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies.

