NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brightly colored bikes anyone can pick up and drop off anywhere are popping up all over Yonkers.

“These are just a dollar for 30 minutes,” said 12-year-old Nicole Cunha. “It’s a great way to get out of your house and do something, not play video games inside all day.”

These “dockless rental” bicycles are called Lime Bikes, and to use one people download the company’s app to find a nearby bike, pay for it and unlock it.

Unlike New York City’s Citi Bike program, with these wheels people just ride until they’re done. Park wherever bikes are allowed, and riders don’t have to search for a dock. Simply lock it up and walk away.

“You don’t have to buy a bike but you get all the same accessories,” said Chaivy Rivera, another 12-year-old fan.

“Kids get to hang out and enjoy something fun,” added 15-year-old Steven Gomez.

The program is not just for kids.

“Sometimes you want to hop on a bike and go see your city and not everyone has a bike so the fact that it’s easily accessible to everyone I think it’s a great idea,” said Yonkers resident Jehna Lloyd.

“I get tempted it makes you want to get out there and get on that bike and move around,” said Mary Tomanelli . “I think it’s great.”

Lime Bikes placed 1,000 bikes around the City of Yonkers one month ago and Mayor Mike Spano says the feedback has been mostly positive.

“This is a one-year pilot project that we’ve allowed this vendor to do at no cost to the taxpayer,” said Spano. “Their cost, their risk, their liability… The early signs are that people are excited and that they’re using the bikes.”

A spokesperson for Lime Bikes says there have been nearly 30,000 trips from more than 12,000 unique riders in Yonkers in the past 30 days.

While some people like the low cost and the accessibility, others people dislike how they can be left pretty much anywhere around town.

“Sometimes people just leave them in the street all on the ground and stuff,” said Yonkers resident Joseph Drago. “People don’t really take care of them. They should definitely be put on sidewalks, maybe a dock.”

“I think the docks are cumbersome, I enjoy them just being available,” said Don Picart, also of Yonkers.

The bike share program will be reviewed in 11 months. Based on its popularity, it could be expanded or eliminated.