Filed Under:Heather Locklear, Local TV

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of battering a police officer and emergency personnel.

Locklear, 56, was arrested late Sunday night and booked early Monday morning, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. She was held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday.

heatherlocklear Heather Locklear Arrested On Suspicion Of Battering Police Officer

Heather Locklear (credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

This is the second time this year the “Melrose Place” actress been arrested.

In February, Locklear was also arrested on suspicion for domestic violence and battering a police officer. Just last week, she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch