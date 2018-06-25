NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State regulators are introducing new regulations for credit reporting agencies.

The state’s Department of Financial Services is aiming to protect the private data of millions of New Yorkers, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday. State regulators will now have oversight over credit reporting agencies, who will have to comply with state cyber security standards.

The changes come after last year’s Equifax security breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 148 million Americans; eight million of those victims were from New York.