HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey boy now has the dog of his dreams thanks to a local pet store after his mother said she was scammed trying to buy a dog for her son from another seller earlier this month.

Six-year-old Leart Dervishaj’s face was glowing despite his pain. His mother, Rezarta Osmani, said he’s too weak to speak as his dwarfism worsens. He’s fighting kidney failure and brain swelling at Hackensack Hospital, but said they couldn’t be more grateful.

“He had the biggest smile on his face. The dog cuddled right up to him right under his elbows. It was beautiful,” she said. “I was very happy and thankful. The five minutes of happiness made us forget everything that we’re going through.”

Osmani said after CBS2’s story last week, the pet store Shake A Paw in Greenbrook, New Jersey reached out to donate.

“He let us know he saw us on the news and his heart was broken and he wanted to help us,” she said.

A dream gift for little Leart, who told CBS2 last week how much he loves puppies.

“I love dogs,” he said. “He might run and play with me.”

He was heartbroken when his mom said she paid more than $1,400 to a puppy seller on Facebook only for the dog to never show up.

“She said the dog is not coming,” said Leart.

So the new donated puppy was the perfect surprise to get him smiling again.

“We’re going through a very hard time and it’s good to know there’s still good people out there that care about others,” his mother said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The family said after CBS2’s story aired, they received dozens of calls and emails from generous people wanting to help however they can.

The new dog was a special present for Leart’s kindergarten graduation.