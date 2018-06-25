NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is behind bars Monday for allegedly making inappropriate contact with three teenagers outside a Broadway show Friday night.

Police say the man groped a 15-year-old girl under her dress before inappropriately pressing against a 16-year-old and 19-year-old just after 11 p.m. outside the Broadhurst Theater following a production of Anastasia.

He then fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police. None of the victims required medical attention at the scene.

It’s unclear if the girls knew each other. Police say the younger victims were from Virginia, while the 19-year-old was in town from Oklahoma.

Police say charges were pending as the suspect remained in custody at the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit.

