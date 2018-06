NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A public hearing will be held Monday on the controversial Rockaway Beach closures.

Last month, just days before beaches were due to officially open, the city parks department announced part of the beach would be closed. The agency cited severe erosion and safety concerns.

But businesses along that stretch of sand say the closures deal a devastating blow.

The hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Monday in Lower Manhattan.