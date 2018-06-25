FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A family and a community in New Jersey are in shock over the loss of a local business owner who was killed by a wrong-way driver.

Police say the driver of a dark-colored SUV going the wrong way hit 29-year-old Rocco Donatiello head on while he was driving on Route 80 near Exit 56 Sunday morning.

“Everybody is shocked. Nobody can believe it,” manager of Manhattan bagel, Abed Elk told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“You’re just are not supposed to bury your children. It’s a horrific incident, just trying to hold it together, get through, not sure how you get through it. Life just can’t be the same when something like this happens,” the victim’s father, Gerard Donatiello said.

Investigators are still looking into how the wrong way driver got onto Route 80. The Passaic County Prosecutor has not released the driver’s name or any information on whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

That driver was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.