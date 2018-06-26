Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Local TV

Today is going to be a slightly cooler albeit pleasant one. High pressure moves on top of us so the area will fall under the northerly wind component.

This will cause cooler air from the north. However it won’t stop the sunshine! It is going to be a sunny day with light winds so it will still feel warm.

This morning we will start off at a temperature of 63 and climb to near 80 degree temps. Skies will stay clear through tonight. Clouds will start to move in again tomorrow but that high pressure system moves off shore, bringing warm southerly winds.

Temperatures will rise a bit and will continue on this trend for the rest of the week!

This weekend is gearing up to be a hot one!
Have a great day!
