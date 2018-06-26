DALLAS (CBS Local)- Dallas based AT&T is warning its customers about a new scam that is targeting customers.
According to WAFB, customers have been reporting calls in which the caller tells them that their service is being suspended until they verify their account. The caller then asks for the customer to give the last four digits of their social security number. In a statement to the station, AT&T says that the calls are not coming from the company and that customers need to be vigilant about any calls in which a company asks you to verify personal information.
“These calls are not from us. If any company calls you and asks for your personal information, that is a red flag. One of our tips on our new Cyber Aware website is never give such information to someone who calls you. Call the company at the number found on your bill.”