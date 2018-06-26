NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gang suspected in the stabbing death of a Bronx teen is accused in another vicious attack, sources tell CBS2.

It happened last week in the middle of the Bronx River Parkway. A 14-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the chest and body.

The boy survived, but he remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday morning, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Ramon Paulino. He’s charged with attempted murder and gang assault.

Investigators hope the public can help identify the other people seen on surveillance video.

