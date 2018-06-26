NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new details about the city’s Department of Transportation proposals for the upcoming L train closure.

The 15-month shutdown, which is set for April of 2019, is expected to impact about 225,000 riders who use the L line to get between Brooklyn and Manhattan on weekdays alone.

As part of the proposal, the city plans to convert 14th Street into a so-called “busway” shutting down 14th Street to all traffic except buses from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

After getting community feedback, DOT officials say they are also now proposing a modified plan that will allow for local residents and visitors to be picked up and dropped off. According to reports, drivers will only be allowed to drive for one block and it will be enforced by cameras.

They are also proposing installing two, one-way bike lanes on 12th and 13th streets to make the area more bike friendly.

And as part of the proposal, the Williamsburg Bridge will have HOV hours from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.

MTA officials expect about 85 percent of L train riders will end up taking another train like the G, J, M and Z so they are also planning to increase service on those lines.

