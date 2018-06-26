FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Tuesday were probing the death of a man found inside the New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.

Evidence markers lined the garage floor as investigators carried brown paper bags out to a crime scene unit vehicle parked on Van Saun Place.

Scene on Van Saun Place in Fair Lawn, NJ. Multiple neighbors confirm NY Giants Star Janoris Jenkins owns the home where a body was found. I’m told Jenkins was out of state when the body was discovered this AM @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/AKQe7aW4Ky — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) June 26, 2018

Multiple neighbors tell CBS2’s Jessica Layton Jenkins was out of the state when the body was discovered early Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn’t comment further.

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.

