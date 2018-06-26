NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in the Democratic congressional primary in New York.

Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority.

He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office.

Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party’s left, including MoveOn.

Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a community organizer in the Bronx and worked on Sanders’ presidential campaign.

The incumbent said he wishes "the best" for the progressive Ocasio-Cortez. Crowley thanked supporters and expressed his love for the people of the 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

Crowley says, “I want nothing but the best for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. I want her to be victorious.”

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to gloat over Crowley’s stunning defeat.

“That is a big one that nobody saw happening,” Trump tweeted. “Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President!”

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez will face Republican candidate Anthony Pappas, who is running unopposed.

Also in New York City, U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan survived a fierce challenge in New York’s Republican primary on Tuesday from Michael Grimm, a former congressman who resigned to go to prison for tax fraud but had appeared on the verge of mounting a political comeback.

